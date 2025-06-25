Surrey mayor calls on feds to declare extortion groups terrorists

Brenda Locke says she's receiving calls from Surrey residents who tell her they're too frightened to contact police

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke is urging the federal government to declare as terrorist organizations groups that are involved in extortion and violence.

She issued a statement June 25, particularly taking aim at groups targeting Canadians of South Asian descent.

"Whether these groups operate locally or internationally, this designation is a critical step in equipping law enforcement with the necessary tools to dismantle these dangerous networks and protect our residents and businesses," Locke said.

She cited a "disturbing rise" in extortion, threats of violence and shootings linked to criminal organizations and noted not only the criminality of this but also "economic terrorism.

"They destabilize our community’s safety, and we now have a public safety crisis," Locke said. "Declaring these gangs as terrorist entities will enable police to pursue them with greater authority, freeze assets, and strengthen investigations, ultimately making our streets safer."

Locke added she's been receiving calls from Surrey residents who tell her they're too frightened to contact police.

"We must ask ourselves why they are scared," she said. "Fear should never silence victims or witnesses. I urge anyone experiencing extortion or threats to report these crimes immediately to police.

"Your courage can help law enforcement break these networks apart. Please preserve all evidence—messages, call logs, videos—and share it with authorities. Do not pay. My office is always here to support you, but community members must take that crucial step and report these crimes."

The mayor also addressed in her statement a request to B.C. Premier David Eby, Public Safety Minister Begg and Attorney-General Niki Sharma to "do their part" to ensure public safety in Surrey.

"You asked Surrey to bear the weight of a major police transition, and Surrey is playing its part in supporting it," she said. "To our residents: do not stay silent out of fear. Report any extortion or threats. Your safety and the safety of our community depend on it.

"Together, with vigilance and decisive action, we will stand strong. We will not be intimidated. We will ensure that every family, every business, and every resident in our city can live, work, and walk safely. Our community’s spirit is unbreakable, and with the right support, we will prevail."

Meantime, a public safety forum was held in Surrey on June 15, at a banquet hall that was allegedly previously targeted in a shooting.

Concerned South Asian business owners, local residents, and municipal, provincial and federal representatives gathered for the forum, which followed a recent surge in reported extortion threats against the community. Satish Kumar, a Surrey businessman who helped organize the forum, said he hoped to gather the community together to help find some solutions to the ongoing extortion threats.

– with a file by Tricia Leslie



