Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum charged with public mischief in run-over foot case

Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign founder Ivan Scott (left) speaks to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in South Surrey Saturday, Sept. 4 after McCallum claimed one of Scott's supporters ran over his foot with their car. (@captainramona Twitter photo)

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has been charged with public mischief, with his first date in Surrey provincial court set for Jan. 25.

Special prosecutor Richard Fowler, QC, approved the charge after the RCMP investigated a complaint from McCallum concerning “events that allegedly occurred on Sept. 4 in Surrey.

McCallum could not be immediately reached for comment. City hall put out a written statement from McCallum that reads: “We are in the middle of changing from RCMP to the Surrey Police Service and as this matter is before the courts, I will not be making any comment.”

Coun. Brenda Locke, so far McCallum’s only confirmed rival for the mayors’ seat in the next civic election this coming October, is calling for his resignation.

“Mr. McCallum must do the honourable thing and resign as Mayor of the City of Surrey and Chair of the Surrey Police Service effective immediately,” she said.

McCallum has specifically been charged with one count of public mischief contrary to Section 140(2) of the Criminal Code, with the information sworn on Friday, Dec. 10.

A bizarre encounter between McCallum and petition signature campaigners outside the South Point Save-On Foods store in September resulted in the mayor claiming a car ran over hit foot and Coun. Allison Patton characterizing this as “attempted murder.”

Later in the month a special prosecutor was appointed to advise the RCMP in its investigation related to a complaint lodged by the mayor.

News broke in October that the RCMP was conducting an investigation into possible public mischief related to claims made by the mayor concerning his foot being run over.

Coun. Linda Annis told the Now-Leader she is “shocked” by the charge.

“I think it is a real setback for the city,” she said. “Politicians, you know, civic leaders should be honest and forthcoming.”

Asked if she thinks the mayor should resign, Annis replied, “I certainly think that we should let the courts do their due process. Although he’s been charged he has not yet been convicted. I do think that he should take a leave of absence until this is resolved.”

“Everyone is entitled to their day in court,” Annis said, “and we need to wait until a decision by a judge has been made either way. But certainly, through the process, I do think that he should step aside.”

Coun. Jack Hundial, a former Surrey Mountie, said he thinks it’s time for McCallum to step down from the Surrey Police Board, of which the mayor is chairman, “and also as mayor, it’s time for him to resign.

“Certainly if he does not step down from the police board immediately, the police board itself needs to ask for his resignation and if I was member of that police board I certainly wouldn’t want to tie my integrity to the chair of the police board,” Hundial added.

Coun. Doug Elford, of McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition said he’s “very reluctant” to comment on anything that is before the courts. “In Canada, you know, you’re innocent until proven guilty,” he said.

