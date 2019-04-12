Surrey Mounties send election fraud investigation report to Crown

The BC Prosecution Service will now do charge assessment

The Surrey RCMP has sent the results of its investigation into alleged election fraud prior to the October civic election to Crown counsel.

“Allegations such as these are rare, but important to investigate to ensure the integrity of our democratic process,” said Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, in charge of the Surrey RCMP.

This follows a nearly seven-month police investigation into alleged widespread election fraud in this city leading up to the Oct. 20, 2018 civic election.

READ ALSO: Surrey’s chief election officer assures voters integrity of elections process is intact

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP finds 67 mail ballot applications fraudulent

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP making headway on elections fraud investigation

Three weeks before the election, the Surrey anti-gang grassroots organization Wake Up Surrey lodged a complaint with the RCMP on Sept. 28 alleging vote buying involving the city’s South Asian community, misuse of absentee ballots and a scheme to solicit registered voters to fill out mail-in voting forms with a total target of 15,000 eligible voters.

Roughly a week before the election, the RCMP said 67 of 73 applications to vote by mail that police had examined were fraudulent, investigators had interviewed two “persons of interest” and were trying to determine if criminal charges, or charges under the Local Government Act, are warranted.

Investigators at that time had not found evidence of fraud linked to any political candidate or slate.

Meantime, Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig declined to discuss any details of the report sent to the Crown.

“It’s in the hands of the prosecution service now,” he said. “As the report’s before them, we can’t speak any further about the investigation as they’re now holding the reports.

“That’s just the way it is.”

READ ALSO: Sandhu decries ‘dirty’ Surrey politics while RCMP seek alleged election fraud victims

READ ALSO OUR VIEW: Fraud answers must come quickly


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
$200,000 in funding for Victoria Sexual Assault Centre

Just Posted

$200,000 in funding for Victoria Sexual Assault Centre

The money will support various services offered

Are the Victoria bike lanes too narrow?

Residents say some bike lanes don’t meet national standards

Two dogs and owner rescued from elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

West Shore RCMP arrest two suspects after month-long drug investigation

Crime Reduction Unit conducted month-long anti-drug trafficking investigation

McKenzie interchange project sees delays

Weather delays, plan modifications cause extended timeline

Fashion Fridays: 10 shoes you need in your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Sentencing delayed for B.C. woman caught vaginally smuggling drugs

Judge doesn’t like sentence proposed for Penticton woman who evaded RCMP

Abbotsford man rushed at cop with two Tasers in hands, police say

Officer not injured in incident Wednesday night on Eagle Mountain

U.S. and Canada continue to talk Columbia River Treaty

Katrine Conroy says flood risk and hydro power were topics of discussion

Police warn of drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

VIDEO: Mudslide blocks road to bridge near Williams Lake

A mass of mud and debris swept down likely because of heavy rains and hail earlier in the week

Most Read