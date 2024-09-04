Surrey pushed as 'natural home' of new South Asian heritage museum in B.C.

No construction timeline is given for the museum, which would be the first of its kind in Canada

An online survey suggests Surrey is the best location in B.C. for a new Canadians of South Asian Heritages Museum, a working title for the promised facility.

Public engagement was launched in April, and results are now found in a 16-page report posted to the website engage.gov.bc.ca.

"The data from the online survey collected in this phase of engagement is providing general themes and sentiments, but it lacks a deeper, nuanced reflections of broader public opinion," the report says. "This update provides preliminary community feedback regarding the general direction for this project to advance."

No construction timeline is given for the museum, which would be the first of its kind in Canada. Plans date back to the B.C. election campaign of October 2020, when the BC NDP promised to build a museum in Surrey devoted to B.C.’s South Asian history.

Published online in August, the "What We’ve Heard So Far" report says Surrey is "the most recommended location for the museum," according to survey respondents, followed by Vancouver and "other regions" in B.C.

"This adequately aligns with the demographic representation of South Asian communities across B.C.," the report says. "Surrey presents a unique opportunity to celebrate important cultural and historical aspects. Additionally, Surrey is projected to be the largest city in B.C., surpassing Vancouver providing a unique and beneficial urban and economic backdrop for the museum. Multiple suggestions have been made for a more specific location in Surrey, including Newton, City Centre (and) Fleetwood."

Momentum of the museum project "has shifted positively" since its early planning and engagement phases, the report concludes.

"Further adjustments to the approach, in response to feedback, will allow the mission, vision, name and location to naturally emerge in a self-actualized way for communities. This will also allow engagement that is proportionally representative of communities of South Asian heritages within B.C.’s overall population."

Surrey Board of Trade (SBOT) backs Surrey as the site of the proposed museum.

“Surrey stands as the heart of the South Asian community in British Columbia,” said Jasroop Gosal, SBOT's interim spokesperson. “It’s the natural home for this landmark institution, which will not only celebrate South Asian heritage but also serve as a cultural hub for the entire province.”

Gosal said the museum has the potential to be an economic asset for the entire province. "The new cultural centre and museum will require a modern, spacious building designed to host large-scale events, exhibitions, and cultural activities, reflecting the vibrant diversity of the South Asian community.”

Creation of the museum "is rooted in addressing historical wrongs," the B.C. government report says. "This is a complex and personal issue for affected individuals and communities, that still actively impacts British Columbians. Although the establishment of a culturally specific museum of this nature has the potential to have a significant impact, it is not a complete solution to challenges experienced across communities."

The museum name is up for debate, with many suggestions and variations pitched including South Asian Museum, South Asian Cultural Centre, South Asian Museum & Cultural Centre, South Asian Canadian Museum/Cultural Centre, Museum of South Asian Heritages and South Asian Heritage Centre.