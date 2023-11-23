Surrey RCMP warn public about violent sex criminal

Brian Abrosimo is to live in a halfway house in Surrey – is banned from Langley, Abbotsford

A violent convicted sex offender, who poses a high risk to re-offend, is living in a Surrey halfway house after being released from prison Nov. 23, the RCMP warned.

Brian Abrosimo, 61, spent more than 14 years in prison for violent attacks, including the kidnapping and sexual assault of an 11-year-old Aldergrove girl in 2004.

After completing his entire sentence, he was placed under a 10-year Long Term Supervision Order (LTSO), which expires in 2030.

“Abrosimo poses a risk of significant harm to the safety of adolescent and adult women, including strangers, and acquaintances,” said Surrey RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Tammy Lobb.

Abrosimo has spent the past few years living in halfway houses, known as Community Residential Facilities (CRF), or the more strictly regulated Community Correctional Centres (CCCs), and at times, has been sent back to prison after disturbances or violations of his LTSO.

The Surrey warning notes that Abrosimo was released from a prison on Nov. 23. He is now only allowed in the community under a number of conditions, including a curfew and electronic supervision.

“The Surrey RCMP will be working in partnership with the Correction Service of Canada, Community Corrections, and other stakeholders to monitor Brian Abrosimo’s progress,” said Lobb.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke called the decision to release Abrosimo in Surrey “outrageous,” given that she said it has the highest number of children per capita of anywhere in B.C.

“Brian Abrosimo is a child predator that raped an 11-year-old girl in Langley,” Locke said in a statement. “A judge called Abrosimo’s offences ‘the most heinous and grave crimes known to our society’ and it is reprehensible that this dangerous sex predator is being released into our community.”

She asked residents to be “extra vigilant and take safety precautions” due to the risk he poses to women and children.

Some of Abrosimo’s conditions include:

• Residing at a CCC or CRF

• Not to purchase or acquire pornography or sexually explicit material

• Not to be in the presence of any female children under the age of 18 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history, and has been pre-approved by his parole supervisor.

• Not to be within the boundaries of Langley or Abbotsford

• Not to consume alcohol or non-prescription drugs

• Not to be in the company of sex workers

• Not to be in, near, or around places where children under 18 are likely to gather, including schools, parks, swimming pools, and rec centres, unless accompanied by a pre-approved adult.

Anyone who sees or knows of Brian Abrosimo violating any of these conditions is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately, Lobb said.

In 2004, Abrosimo used his van to knock down two children who were riding bicycles along 256th Street in Aldergrove, kidnapping an 11-year-old, taping her eyes and mouth shut, and driving her to Surrey, where he sexually assaulted her.

His victim managed to escape from the van and run to a nearby home.

Her friend was left behind in a ditch with cuts, bruises and a broken wrist.

A month before that, Abrosimo had kidnapped, handcuffed, and sexually assaulted a sex trade worker.

Abrosimo served his entire criminal sentence before being released, and has been back behind bars several times since 2020, when he was released under a strict LTSO. Any violation of his release conditions can send him back to prison until his case is reviewed.