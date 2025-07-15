Surrey seeks support for B.C. South Asian heritages museum

City is top choice for location, according to provincial report

The City of Surrey is circulating a petition as part of its advocacy for establishing a new museum to celebrate South Asian heritages in the city.

The provincial government has proposed a 'Canadians of South Asian Heritages Museum,' and a provincial engagement report has already named Surrey as the top choice for the location.

According to a media release, the city, too, argues that Surrey – "a vibrant cultural hub" and "home to one of the largest South Asian communities in Canada," is the natural choice to host this museum.

Aim of the Canadians of South Asian Heritages Museum is to celebrate the "rich histories, stories and contributions of South Asian Canadians to British Columbia, preserving this important legacy for future generations."

“The city is calling on residents to help us show the province that Surrey is the right choice for the Canadians of South Asian Heritages Museum,” said Mayor Brenda Locke.

“With roughly 40 per cent of Surrey’s population being of South Asian descent, our city is an ideal location," she added.

"The museum will represent more than just history—it is a celebration of the diverse stories that enrich our community every day. Surrey’s diverse communities have helped shape our city and province, and this museum will honour that legacy. I encourage everyone to support this initiative by signing the petition and helping us build a future where all heritage is celebrated.”

While the naming of the museum is not yet final, the proposed cultural landmark is designed to "strengthen community connections, promote cultural understanding, increase tourism and recognize the immense impact of South Asian heritages on the social and economic fabric of British Columbia," the release notes.

The petition is available online and will also be presented at community events across Surrey this summer.

Residents are encouraged to participate and make their voices heard before Aug. 30, the release states.