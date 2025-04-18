Surrey self-advocate joins inaugural delegation to B.C. premier

Krista Milne was part of a 'groundbreaking' meeting with Eby, Malcolmson

Premier David Eby (centre) listens to BCSALN president Michael McLellan (second from left) during the meeting April 14, 2025. Also pictured are (from left) BCSALN members Kara Anderson, Bryce Shaulfelberger and Krista Milne.

A dedicated South Surrey woman was among "four really powerful self-advocates" to meet with B.C. Premier David Eby and Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction Sheila Malcolmson this week, as part of a delegation lauded as the first of its kind.

Krista Milne travelled to Victoria with UNITI director of development Jillian Glennie and the BC Self Advocate Leadership Network (BCSALN) for the April 14 gathering.

"Joining us in the chamber is a historic first-ever self-advocate-led delegation, meeting with the premier this morning," Malcomson said in introducing Milne, BCSALN president Michael McLellan, and fellow BCSALN members Bryce Shaulfelberger and Kara Anderson to the House in her report Monday morning.

"We don’t think this has ever happened before."

Milne represents the Self Advocates of Semiahmoo on BCSALN, which represents a network of self-advocates from Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island organizations. UNITI is a partnership of Semiahmoo House Society, Peninsula Estates Housing Society and The Semiahmoo Foundation.

The meetings in the B.C. capital aimed "to establish and deepen existing relationships, to promote collaboration and partnership with people with lived experience (with developmental disabilities) and the government, and to highlight the capabilities of BCSALN, the organizations as part of the Network, and the disability movement," Glennie told Peace Arch News by email.

In a statement, McLellan – who is also a UNITI board member – described the opportunity to attend and be heard as "groundbreaking and so important for the self-advocate community in BC."

"Meetings with Premier Eby and Minister Malcomson were especially significant with the amount of time we were able to spend with them discussing impactful areas of the disability movement," McLellan added.

Glennie said Milne "held her own at the meetings sharing with the Premier SAS's work to bring increased accessibility to White Rock and South Surrey."

On Facebook, Malcolmson described the self-advocates as "leaders in the #disability movement."

"Through their work at the BC Self Advocate Leadership Network (BCSALN), as well as on many other boards, organizations, and societies, they are making people’s lives better, healthier, and happier every day," Malcolmson continued.

"I appreciate their thoughtful words and #advocacy to ensure the #rights and #safety of those using Community Living BC services are supported."

UNITI CEO Doug Tennant thanked the network for its advocacy efforts, "including your work in getting the essential visitors legislation passed after Ariis Knight’s tragic death in 2020."

Knight was a South Surrey resident who died without family members or friends at Peace Arch Hospital in 2020, because COVID-19 restrictions at the time did not deem such visitors as "essential."

