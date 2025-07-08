Surrey South MLA Chapman announces cancer diagnosis

Richmond Centre MLA Hon Chan to assume Transit and ICBC critic roles

Surrey South MLA Brent Chapman is battling cancer.

In a statement shared July 7 on X and Facebook, Chapman – who is married to Kerry-Lynne Findlay, former federal Conservative MP for South Surrey-White Rock – says he was recently diagnosed and has begun treatment "under the care of a skilled and compassionate medical team at B.C. Cancer Agency."

Chapman, elected in October 2024, adds that while the diagnosis "presents challenges," he is focused on recovery and "fully committed to the work I was elected to do," and has the support of Conservative Party Leader John Rustad and "the entire Conservative caucus."

Findlay, he continues, "has been my rock."

Chapman pledged to fulfill his MLA responsibilities as he moves through treatment.

In a news release issued Tuesday morning (July 8), the Conservative Caucus announced that Richmond Centre MLA Hon Chan will temporarily assume Chapman's Transit and ICBC critic responsibilities.

"Brent will continue to serve and support the people of Surrey South throughout his treatment," the release states.

"We stand with Brent and his family during this time. Our entire caucus wishes him strength and recovery."