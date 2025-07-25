Surrey & Vancouver events seeks input on B.C.'s first Black-focused legal clinic

Canadian Association of Black Lawyers wants to hear about people's experiences with the legal system

The Canadian Association of Black Lawyers is planning to establish the province's first "Black-focused legal clinic" and is hosting several community consultations with local non-profits to gather input from the Black community about their experiences accessing legal services in B.C.

The Canadian Association of Black Lawyers (CABL) is partnering with the BC Community Alliance (BCCA), Safe School Hub Inc., Royals Event Community Center, and Sovereign Creative to host two meetings in Vancouver on Aug. 5 and 6 and one in Surrey on Aug. 7. The Surrey event will take place at the Royal Event Community Center (13551 105A) from 6 to 8 p.m.

Organizers from BC Community Alliance (BCCA) said the meeting is open to "anyone who identifies as Black or whose ancestry originates from the Black racial groups of Africa, especially those with experiences trying to access legal services in B.C. We also welcome legal service providers, frontline staff, and community advocates who work closely with Black clients."

Attendees will be asked to share their experiences of navigating the legal system in B.C. and what worked for them, what didn't and what changes are needed.

"Participants are encouraged to speak to both the barriers they have encountered and their recommendations for improving legal service delivery for Black communities across British Columbia," stated a post on the event's website.

Refreshments will be served at each meeting, and there is ASL interpretation and transportation support available.

For more information, visit, blacklegalclinicbc.com