Surrounded by family, well-known resident orca dies off north Island

An adult male Orca, known as I76, passed away in the Johnstone Strait earlier this month. I76's death was announced by Jared Towers, a whale researcher, on Aug. 19.

"I'm sad to say that I76, an adult male Northern resident killer whale, well-known to many researchers and whale-watchers throughout British Columbia passed away the day before yesterday in Johnstone Strait," he posted.

Surrounded by family, I76 was 27 years old at the time of his passing. His 48-year-old mother, 22-year-old sister, and three-year-old nephew were at his side when he passed away on Vancouver Island's side of the Strait, opposite the entrance to Blackney Pass.

According to Helena Symonds of Orca Lab, the rest of I76's family were further away.

"The day was grey, the ocean only slightly agitated," she recounted. "As several dolphins surrounded and overwhelmed I76, his mother came flying across to him."

Symonds said Towers told her he had never seen a Northern Resident move so fast, and I76's mother, known as I4, was clearly upset.

Symonds said everyone at the Orca Lab was filled with profound sadness.

I76's family eventually left the Strait north into Blackfish Sound, passing the Orca Lab on their way. Symonds said the lab could hear their calls as they passed by, and felt more connected.

'From that time on, his family remained close to his side with the dolphins surrounding the entire family, who were more or less stationary. This continued until just before 3 p.m. when I76 took his last breath and sank out of sight into the depths. His family lingered near his last position, then began to call," Symonds said.

"During those years, I watched him grow. I watched him socialize, forage, sleep, beach-rub, and play, always alongside his kin," said Towers. "I've had to change the official status of many Northern Resident orcas from alive to deceased over the years, but have never watched one pass until this day."

Towers said the behaviour I76 and his family exhibited leading up to I76's death is still settling. The last time the whale researcher laid eyes on I76 was in July last year, when I76 was still healthy and chasing big salmon past Towers' boat.

According to Towers, I76 was in deplorable body condition.

"How much of this was related to natural vs anthropogenic factors, we do not know, but in the end, it simply appeared as though he ran out of the energy or will to breathe."

Towers is the executive director and CEO of Bay Cetology and the co-founder and researcher of the Marine Education and Research Society. He is also a Cetacean Research Technician at Pacific Biological Station.

Northern Resident orcas are genetically and culturally distinct from Southern Resident orcas. While the Northern Resident orcas are larger in numbers than the Southern Residents, who are facing extinction, they are still listed as a 'threatened species.' Both types of orcas face the same threats, which include a lack of prey, toxic pollution, vessel noise, and oil spills.

The average lifespan of a male Northern Resident orca is approximately 30 years, but they can live up to 60 years. The average female lifespan is older at 50, but they can live to 80. The oldest known Northern Resident orca, Corky II, is in captivity, born in 1965. Ocean Sun is the oldest known Southern Resident orca, estimated to be roughly 98 years old, and is still in the wild. Granny, another Southern Resident orca, was estimated to be over 100 when she went missing in 2016.