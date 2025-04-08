Survey launched to gather feedback on life in Greater Victoria

The survey asks questions in 12 categories, where respondents rank their opinions on a five-point scale ranging from poor to excellent

The Victoria Foundation has launched its 2025 Vital Signs survey, marking the 20th year of the annual community check-up that assesses quality of life across the Capital Region.

Open to all residents in Greater Victoria, the survey invites the public to share their perspectives on 12 key areas, including housing, safety, health and wellness, and community engagement.

In last year’s report, the city scored highest in sports and recreation with a B+, while housing received the lowest grade at D-.

Participants can choose between a short or long version of the survey, and all entries will be entered into a draw to win gift cards.

This year’s theme, 'Your Voice. Your Victoria!', highlights the importance of civic engagement and emphasizes how public input helps shape the region’s future.

Victoria Foundation CEO Sandra Richardson said the survey has a significant impact on the direction of the community.

“For 20 years, Vital Signs has served as an important and influential report card on the health and well-being of our region,” said Richardson. “Each year, it’s used by sector leaders, decision-makers, and the public alike to help steer the future of our community.”

The report combines public opinion with statistical data to provide a comprehensive snapshot of livability in the region.

“Our region faces complex, interconnected challenges, and through the collective voices of our community, we can continue identifying and coordinating solutions that will carry us well beyond the next 20 years,” Richardson said.

The 2025 survey is open until May 30 and is available on the Victoria Foundation’s website.