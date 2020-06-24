Survey says: Keep Esquimalt Lagoon fully open to vehicle access

Colwood will keep vehicle access to Esquimalt Lagoon open to the public, following a month-long survey. (Black Press Media file photo)

The results are in and the majority of Greater Victorians say they want Esquimalt Lagoon to remain open to vehicles.

In total, 61 per cent are in favour of keeping traffic flowing through Ocean Boulevard while 39 per cent want some form of closure, according to over 3,800 submitted responses. Notably, 22 per cent want a full closure, 10 per cent are in favour of seasonal shutdown and seven per cent want the road closed only the weekends.

While most agree with keeping the road open to vehicles, 59 per cent of the Lagoon neighbourhood preferred some type of closure.

These residents made up 11 per cent of the entire survey.

While 28 per cent of visitors who drop by the lagoon come to sit and play on the beach, 25 per cent park to watch the ocean from their vehicles. According to the survey, 75 per cent of respondents want to see more improvements to the park. In fact, the top three requests are more washrooms, trails and seating.

Some residents pointed out their concerns that if Ocean Boulevard were to be closed, there would be more traffic on Sooke Road. Others offered ideas such as changing the route to one-way traffic only, adding counterflow lanes or frequently changing the times when the road would be closed.

Colwood plans to take down the barricades at Esquimalt Lagoon for full vehicle access on July 3, in accordance with easing pandemic restrictions.

Council hopes to speed up the creation of design concepts for waterfront public improvements to 2020 instead of 2021, with an existing budget of $100,000 to look into the proposal for an improved trail running from the lagoon bridge to Royal Bay Beach.

