The Saanich Peninsula is among the safest places in British Columbia, if not Canada. North Saanich is the safest community in British Columbia, while Sidney is the sixth-safest community. Black Press File.

Survey says, North Saanich is the safest place in British Columbia

Colwood is the second-safest, Saanich fifth, Sidney sixth, Oak Bay seventh

A survey finds that five of the eight safest places in British Columbia lie in the Greater Victoria area.

MacLean’s annual Dangerous Places survey identifies North Saanich as the safest community in British Columbia as measured by Crime Severity Index (CSI), a measure that Statistics Canada uses to account for both the number and seriousness of crimes.

RELATED: Saanich among safest communities in Canada

By this measure, North Saanich’s CSI clocks in at 27. 84. Canada’s overall CSI by comparison is 72.9 out of 100. This means crime severity is down 27.1 basis points since 2006, when Statistics Canada set its benchmark. This said, Canada’s CSI actually ticked up compared to 2016 when it stood at 71.7 out of 100, as the CSI increased for the third consecutive year in 2017.

Colwood is the second-safest community in British Columbia, with a CSI of 33.88, followed by Comox (35.03) and Coldstream (36.83). Saanich rounds out the Top 5 in British Columbia with a CSI of 37.36 — down from 40 in 2017. Sidney has a CSI of 37.5 in sixth place, followed by Oak Bay with a CSI of 38.09. North Vancouver rounds out the the Top 8 with a CSI of 39.82.

Looking at the larger region, the Victoria Census Metropolitan Area has a CSI of 62.4. Looking elsewhere on Vancouver Island, Nanaimo recorded a CSI of 102.69 in 2017 — down from 112.04 in 2016 and trending down over the last five years.

Courtenay, meanwhile, cracked the Top 10 unsafest places in Canada, with a CSI of 119 to finish in seventh place. Penticton cracked the Top 20 with a CSI of 145.

British Columbia as a whole witnessed its CSI drop five per cent. Saskatchewan (down six per cent), Prince Edward Island (down seven per cent) and Newfoundland and Labrador (down nine per cent) also recorded declines in CSI, with all provinces recording increases. Nova Scotia recorded the highest increase with six per cent, followed by Ontario and Alberta with five per cent each.

Looking at the types of crimes, the overall volume and severity of violent crime rose in 2017. According to Statistics Canada, more than half of the increase was the result of increases in the rates of police-reported cases of sexual assault, homicide, and robbery. The overall volume and severity of non-violent crime remained unchanged. While thefts of motor vehicles and other possessions rose, the number of cases of breaking and entering actually dropped.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal
Next story
Central Saanich police search for man in connection to a domestic assault

Just Posted

Colwood dog who attacked owner had history of multiple ownership

CRD bylaw officers estimate four-year-old male dog is Pit bull-Mastiff mixed breed

Central Saanich police search for man in connection to a domestic assault

Christopher Turner, 31, is known to be associated with a grey Dodge Ram

Survey says, North Saanich is the safest place in British Columbia

Colwood is the second-safest, Saanich fifth, Sidney sixth, Oak Bay seventh

New lead on missing Victoria woman Emma Fillipoff sparks dog search

A witness came forward this summer saying he saw her the morning of Nov. 29, 2012

Victoria library workers vote to strike

Talks break off between CUPE 410 and Greater Victoria Labour Relations Association

‘Breed not to blame’, says victim of pit bull attack

The pit bull-mastiff suddenly attacked family members early Saturday morning in Greater Victoria

Greater Victoria events calendar

Check out these great events taking place across the region

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

VIDEO: Large fire in Courtenay destroys mobile home

Black smoke could be seen throughout the city

UPDATE: One person dead after crash in front of Nanaimo Airport

Two vehicles involved in collision, both northbound highway lanes shut down

B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

Tofino ships water to Ahousaht First Nation as emergency declared

“We need to be there in their time of need.”

USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal

The announcement comes only days after the U.S. team brought home nine medals from the World Championships

B.C. marijuana dispensary operator ordered to pay $270,000 in fines

Months of tickets from Langley bylaw officers added up.

Most Read