Suspect apprehended after driving vehicle into Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum

A Cirque de Soleil show was happening when the vehicle was driven into the front entrance

Vancouver police say a suspect was apprehended Thursday evening (June 5) after driving a vehicle into the Pacific Coliseum.

Police say just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, a man drove into the front entrance of the building while a Cirque de Soleil show was in progress, according to a news release. Security at the coliseum detained the man until Vancouver police officers arrived and took him into custody.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspect, a 30-year-old Vancouver resident, was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken into hospital.

Police added the investigation is ongoing.