Suspect apprehended after driving vehicle into Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum

A Cirque de Soleil show was happening when the vehicle was driven into the front entrance
Black Press Media Staff
3vancouver-police-department
The Vancouver Police Department headquarters on May 31, 2025. Anna Burns/ Surrey Now-Leader

Vancouver police say a suspect was apprehended Thursday evening (June 5) after driving a vehicle into the Pacific Coliseum.

Police say just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, a man drove into the front entrance of the building while a Cirque de Soleil show was in progress, according to a news release. Security at the coliseum detained the man until Vancouver police officers arrived and took him into custody. 

There were no reported injuries. 

The suspect, a 30-year-old Vancouver resident, was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken into hospital. 

Police added the investigation is ongoing. 

