Suspect arrested after B.C. passerby stabbed trying to stop shoplifter

Four arrested in wake of incident outside Vancouver liquor store

A passerby has been seriously injured after he was stabbed by a shoplifter who was trying to flee a liquor store in Vancouver’s Olympic Village neighbourhood.

Vancouver police say the attack happened on Saturday at around 10:30 p.m., when a security guard was trying to stop a shoplifter from leaving the liquor store.

Police say the 63-year-old passerby intervened to help stop the alleged shoplifter, who in turn stabbed the man before fleeing.

Vancouver police say the stabbing injury was so severe that officers had to provide emergency first aid by applying a tourniquet to slow the bleeding.

The shoplifting suspect, who fled the scene, along with three alleged accomplices were arrested shortly after midnight by patrolling officers in downtown Vancouver near Granville and Robson streets.

Police say they were able to identify the suspects through security images, and the alleged shoplifter is “expected to face criminal charges” upon further investigation.

All four people arrested in the case have been released on bail.