Saanich police arrested one person Monday night after they removed their monitoring bracelet and attacked officers.(Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police arrested one person Monday night after they removed their monitoring bracelet and attacked officers.(Black Press Media file photo)

Suspect arrested after removing monitoring bracelet, attacking Saanich police

Police say suspect threw knives, scissors and bear spray canisters

Saanich police officers dodged an array of scissors, knives and bear spray canisters Monday night after an individual removed their monitoring bracelet then refused arrest.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., police were notified by B.C. Corrections that someone had tampered with their electronic monitoring device. Officers went to a residence on Peto Court where the suspect refused arrest, threatened officers and retreated into their home.

RELATED: Victoria police seize firearms, knives, drugs during Gorge Road traffic stop

The individual then began to throw knives, scissors and bear sprays canisters out at the officers. Three hours later, with help from the emergency response unit, officers convinced the person to surrender. No one was injured and the monitoring bracelet was recovered.

A suspect is facing three charges, including two counts of failing to comply with a release order and one count of assaulting a police officer.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria students want voting seat on transit commission
Next story
UPDATED: Victoria police arrest man wanted on multiple warrants

Just Posted

Ancestral human remains were found at a Saanich construction site Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ancestral human remains discovered at Saanich construction site

Remains show cause of death likely not natural

(Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP investigating early-morning armed robbery attempt

Police say one suspect had a handgun and demanded the victim give them cash

(Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria students want voting seat on transit commission

The University of Victoria and Camosun College student societies share a non-voting seat

Kara Sorensen, diagnosed with lung cancer in July, says it’s important for people to view her as healthy and vibrant, rather than sick. (Photo courtesy of Karen Sorensen)
Metchosin woman seeks treatment overseas for inoperable lung cancer

Fundraising page launched on Karen Sorensen’s behalf, with a goal of $250,000

The Township of Esquimalt will finalize its plastic bag ban in March, after receiving approval from the province for its proposed bylaw. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Paul Chiasson)
Plastic bag ban coming soon to Esquimalt

Municipality set to enact bylaw outlawing single-use bags in March

Rob Rondeau, PhD candidate at SFU, is embarking on a mission to find definitive evidence of human migration to the continent. (SFU supplied image)
VIDEO: Marine archaeologist looking for clues of ancient migration in B.C. waters

SFU researcher hoping to find 15,000 year-old archaeological sites underwater

Where the Dude Chilling Park sign used to live. (Cara McKenna/Twitter)
Famous Dude Chilling Park sign stolen again in East Vancouver

The Parks Board will replace the apparently popular sign for at least the third time

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Fisheries and Oceans Canada fish-health audit at a farm near Campbell River, B.C. in 2018. The BC Salmon Farmers Association is asking Ottawa for renewed discussions with stakeholders and First Nations to allow for an equitable agreement on the government-ordered departure from the Discovery Islands. (Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward photo)
B.C. salmon farmers request more time to leave Discovery Islands

DFO’s current deadline will lead to the cull of 10.7-million young fish

Saleema Noon with a group of pre-teens before COVID-19. (Twitter)
Sexual health ‘master class’ for pre-teens offered online

‘The pressure is just so huge, even in Grade 5.’

(Black Press file photo)
Multi-vehicle highway collision in Ladysmith sends three to hospital

Two emergency services helicopters responded to the collision

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, it lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Social media giant strikes deal to pay for journalism in battle with global repercussions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Biden/Trudeau summit to avoid some Canadian priorities?

U.S. summit ‘road map’ focuses on mutual interests, steers clear of Canadian potholes

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Suspicious men block frightened woman’s car at Port Alberni McDonald’s

Pair left after woman yelled and hit horn, RCMP remind people to call them immediately

Most Read