Suspect arrested, charged in 2022 stabbing death in Duncan

53-year-old man charged with manslaughter

On Oct. 17, 2024, the RCMP arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man in Duncan on July 16, 2022.

The suspect, 53-year-old Todd White of Duncan, was arrested by members from the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit without incident and has been charged with manslaughter.

He remains in custody.

At approximately 3 a.m. on July 16, 2022, officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment responded to a report of an injured man on the street in the downtown area of Duncan.

Police responded to the intersection area of Kenneth Street and Jubilee Street and located a man with a stab wound.

BC Ambulance transported the man to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit was called and led the homicide investigation with the assistance of North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

A two-block area around Kenneth and Jubilee Streets was cordoned off so police could gather any evidence from the scene.

Forensic Identification Services were also on scene along with police to search the area for any physical or digital evidence.

As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released at this time, RCMP said in a release on Oct. 18.