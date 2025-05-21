 Skip to content
Suspect arrested in cyber attack that affected some BCLC PlayNow accounts

Minor allegedly responsible for 'credential stuffing' against lottery corporation accounts
James Timmins
250317-bpd-rcmp-e-division1
The B.C. RCMP 'E' Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C. on March 14, 2025. Richmond RCMP a minor who is alleged to be responsible for a cyber attack against the B.C. Lottery Corporation in 2024 has been arrested. (Lauren Collins/Black Press Media)

Police say a minor who is alleged to be responsible for a cyber attack against the B.C. Lottery Corporation in 2024 has been arrested. 

BCLC became aware of "suspiciously high volume of traffic" on PlayNow, its iGaming site in July 2024, according to a news release from Richmond RCMP Wednesday (May 21). Around 250,000 attempts were made to gain unauthorized access to a small percentage of site accounts.

The lottery corporation's cyber security team determined the increased traffic was the result of "credential stuffing." RCMP describe "credential stuffing" as a "practice in which criminals attempt to gain access to user accounts using emails and passwords leaked or stolen from other websites."

BCLC notified those affected that they would be putting a lock on all at-risk accounts.

Richmond RCMP say that based on initial evidence from BCLC's database and access logs, that some of the compromised accounts originated from Richmond. Richmond RCMP's Economic Crime Unit concluded that the suspect had "allegedly purchased stolen login information from a social media platform."

A minor from Richmond was arrested on Feb 28, 2025.

Richmond RCMP and BCLC say they have chosen to go the route of "the restorative justice program under the Youth Criminal Justice Act" against suspect.

 

 

