 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Suspect arrested in random downtown Vancouver stranger assault

Man was injured in front of city’s Hudson’s Bay building when a man suddenly lunged at him
The Canadian Press
web1_20241203141228-20241203131224-674f4d4c79a1d5e258b570cfjpeg
Vancouver Police patch.

Police say they’ve arrested a suspect five days after an unprovoked assault in downtown Vancouver.

They say the alleged attack happened last Thursday in front of the Hudson’s Bay store on West Georgia Street, where it was caught on surveillance video.

The footage shows a suspect leaning near the store’s wall, then suddenly lunging at the 28-year-old victim as he walked by, striking him in the face with an elbow before running away.

Police had asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, and the latest statement says an officer on patrol downtown spotted him late Tuesday and arrested him.

Police say the suspect remains in custody “on other charges.”

They have said the victim suffered facial injuries but didn’t require hospitalization.

More News

B.C. First Nation names Canada's 1st Indigenous-based Justice of the Peace
B.C. First Nation names Canada's 1st Indigenous-based Justice of the Peace
Vancouver Island volunteers write 900 Christmas cards to seniors
Vancouver Island volunteers write 900 Christmas cards to seniors
Former B.C. student's Taylor Swift book becomes New York Times bestseller
Former B.C. student's Taylor Swift book becomes New York Times bestseller