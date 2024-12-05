Suspect arrested in random downtown Vancouver stranger assault

Man was injured in front of city’s Hudson’s Bay building when a man suddenly lunged at him

Police say they’ve arrested a suspect five days after an unprovoked assault in downtown Vancouver.

They say the alleged attack happened last Thursday in front of the Hudson’s Bay store on West Georgia Street, where it was caught on surveillance video.

The footage shows a suspect leaning near the store’s wall, then suddenly lunging at the 28-year-old victim as he walked by, striking him in the face with an elbow before running away.

Police had asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, and the latest statement says an officer on patrol downtown spotted him late Tuesday and arrested him.

Police say the suspect remains in custody “on other charges.”

They have said the victim suffered facial injuries but didn’t require hospitalization.