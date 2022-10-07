One man was hospitalized Oct. 6 in what police call a random, unprovoked attack by a man wielding a hammer. (Black Press Media file photo)

Suspect arrested, released after an hospitalized in Victoria hammer attack

Victim suffered significant head injury, say police

One man was arrested for assault after a Thursday after Victoria police were called to a morning hammer attack.

Officers were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on Oct. 7 just before 9:30 a.m. after a man was struck in the head with a hammer in what police call a random, unprovoked attack.

Police located the victim who was taken to hospital by paramedics for a significant, but non-life-threatening, head injury, VicPD said in a news release.

Officers located and arrested a suspect nearby.

The suspect was released with a future court date and conditions not to contact the victim and not to attend the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654 extension 1 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

VicPD

