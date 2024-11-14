 Skip to content
Suspect at large after $12,800 in cheese stolen from North Vancouver store

Police in North Vancouver are looking for a suspect in a cheese heist totalling nearly $13,000. The incident happened at 4 a.m. on Sept. 29, with North Vancouver RCMP releasing details to the theft on Thursday (Nov. 14).
Black Press Media Staff
cheese-heist
Police are looking for a suspect who stole cheese in North Vancouver from a Whole Foods at 4 a.m. on Sept. 29.(North Vancouver RCMP handout)

Police in North Vancouver are looking for a suspect in a cheese heist totalling nearly $13,000.

The incident happened at 4 a.m. on Sept. 29, with North Vancouver RCMP releasing details to the theft on Thursday (Nov. 14).

According to the Mounties, frontline officers were conducting patrols near East 13th Street and Lonsdale Avenue when they came across a cart full of cheese in an adjacent laneway.

A man was seen in a stairwell connected to Whole Foods, but fled as police tried to stop him. According to evidence, it is believed the man had broken into the grocery store and was in the process of taking off with the large quantity of cheese.

RCMP have since released video of the suspect.

Those with information are asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311. Those who wish to provide information but want to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

