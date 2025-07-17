Suspect charged after bystander spots man dangling child over Whistler balcony

Whistler RCMP say man is facing charges of abandoning a child, failing to provide necessaries of life

A 45-year-old man is facing charges of abandoning a child and failing to provide the necessaries of life after a bystander spotted a man holding a child over a balcony in Whistler.

The two charges were approved against Jason Frost, 45, on June 23 relating to the July 1, 2024 incident, according to a release from police on Thursday (July 17).

On July 1, 2024, just after 7 p.m., Whistler RCMP received a report of a disturbance at a hotel on the Village Stroll in Whistler.

The release adds that Whistler RCMP members were then approached by bystanders who said they could see a male holding a child over a balcony, while a female "could be heard screaming and damage was occurring inside the hotel."

The officers apprehended the two in the hotel under the Mental Health Act, and the child involved received medical care.