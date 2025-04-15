Suspect charged after Vancouver security guard's fingertip bit off

Police said injury occurred during a morning confrontation April 10 outside Granville Square

A B.C. man has been charged after he allegedly bit off the fingertip of a Vancouver security guard.

Vancouver Police say Derek Driscoll, 32, faces one count of aggravated assault after a 62-year-old security guard lost the tip of his finger during a violent confrontation.

According to a Vancouver Police Department media release Monday (April 14), an investigation started April 10 after they were called to an in-progress assault outside Granville Square, near Granville and West Cordova Street.

Police say they believe the victim was working when the two encountered each other in a plaza outside a building around 10:30 a.m.

Shortly after, the security guard was allegedly assaulted and sustained a severed fingertip. He was taken to hospital by ambulance, according to police. Vancouver police arrested the suspect nearby and he has subsequently been detained by the court, the release says.

Driscoll's next court appearance is April 16.