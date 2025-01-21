 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Suspect charged in 2023 Vancouver Downtown Eastside rooming house murder

Jorge Marquez Medina charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Thunder Dennis
The Canadian Press
web1_20250121150156-20250121150140-6790069df32225f29a9cb027jpeg
A Vancouver Police Department (VPD) patch is seen in Ottawa on September 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder more than two years after a man was killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

A statement from Vancouver police says they were called on Jan. 17, 2023, to reports of a shooting inside the West Hotel rooming house.

Officers found the body of 20-year-old Thunder Dennis inside.

Police say their investigation led to the arrest of a suspect on Monday.

Sixty-seven-year-old Jorge Marquez Medina has been charged with the murder.

Police say he remains in custody.

More News

VIDEO: B.C. vet pulls arrow from Canada goose
VIDEO: B.C. vet pulls arrow from Canada goose
B.C. expert says Canadians can no longer take U.S. for granted
B.C. expert says Canadians can no longer take U.S. for granted
Lumby mayor sues BC United, his former party, over campaign expenses
Lumby mayor sues BC United, his former party, over campaign expenses