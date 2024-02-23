Suspect charged in relation to B.C. gang-related killing of Abbotsford man

Gagandeep Sandhu, 29, was gunned down in Burnaby last September

A Delta man has been charged in relation to the fatal shooting of an Abbotsford man last September.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced Friday (Feb. 23) that Michael Johal, 32, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Gagandeep Sandhu, 29, was gunned down Sept. 16 in an underground parkade near Lougheed Mall in Burnaby.

Shortly after, a vehicle fire was reported in the area of Greenwood Street and Bainbridge Avenue in Burnaby, and officers located a black Honda Pilot engulfed in flames.

A press release from IHIT says they worked with the Abbotsford Police Department and the Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit, and identified Johal as a suspect in the plot to murder Sandhu.

Johal was arrested Wednesday (Feb. 21) and was subsequently charged.

IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said Sandhu’s killing remains an open investigation, and investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Earlier on Friday, police announced that Johal was among eight people arrested and charged with numerous drug and weapon offences and that he had also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

That investigation was led by the BC RCMP’s federal policing program and spanned across Vancouver, North Vancouver, Delta, Richmond and Surrey.

Also on Friday, the Abbotsford Police Department announced that three men from Abbotsford and Surrey had been charged with two counts each of conspiracy to commit murder related to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

