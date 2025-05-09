Suspect charged in unrelated Surrey, Vancouver murders

Nahom Gizaw, 21, faces two counts of second-degree murder and remains in custody

Police say a 21-year-old suspect is facing charges in two unrelated murders in Surrey and Vancouver.

Nahom Gizaw faces two counts of second-degree murder and remains in custody in connection with a 2022 Surrey murder and a 2023 Vancouver murder. A two-year investigation by the Vancouver Police Department and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team led to the arrest of Gizaw, 21, near East 29th Avenue and Rupert Street on May 8, according to a Vancouver police release Friday (May 9).

Maanav Kinkar, 18, was found dead in a Surrey park near 140 Street and 68 Avenue on May 26, 2022.

Ten months later, on March 3, 2023, Caleb Morin, 22, was stabbed and killed at a home near Boundary Road and East 45th Avenue in Vancouver.

Police said that although the two murder victims had no connection, Vancouver police and IHIT worked together and found evidence that eventually linked a single suspect to both cases.

“Our teams worked diligently and in close partnership to solve these crimes and provide closure to the victims’ families and our communities,” Vancouver Const. Tania Visintin said. “While these homicides were not connected, the cooperation between our agencies led to the evidence we needed to make this arrest.”