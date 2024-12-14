 Skip to content
Suspect charged with second-degree murder after homicide in West Vancouver

Homicide was a ‘tragic incident of family violence’: Police
The Canadian Press
A 39-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree murder within the same day after a homicide in a waterfront neighbourhood in West Vancouver.

The West Vancouver Police Department says officers responded to a well-being check on Dec. 13th after 1 a.m. in the Ambleside District.

Police say they found a deceased woman with suspicious injuries upon arrival, and a suspect was arrested at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team looked into the homicide in collaboration with the West Vancouver Police Department and BC Coroners Services.

The BC Prosecution Service laid a charge of second-degree murder against a 39-year-old man on Dec. 13, following the investigation.

Corporal Esther Tupper of IHIT says in a statement that they believe that this was a tragic incident of family violence, and investigators think this is an isolated incident as the parties were known to each other.

West Vancouver Police say no further details will be released as the matter is now before the courts.

