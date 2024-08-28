Suspect crashes vehicle after car-jacking injures 2 elderly people: RCMP

2 people were in the vehicle when the suspect attempted the car-jacking

A 29-year-old Prince George man is facing several charges after what Prince George RCMP say was a violent car-jacking on Saturday.

Prince George RCMP received a report of a car-jacking in the 4100-block of Airport Road, just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 24, a news release Wednesday (Aug. 28) said. Two people were in a parked car at the airport when the suspect, later identified as Tanner Meier, attempted the car-jacking.

According to witnesses, the suspect pushed the passenger, an elderly woman, out of a parked car and then tried to push the elderly driver out of the open driver's door. Police said when that was unsuccessful, he drove away from the airport withe driver's door still open and the elderly driver still in the vehicle.

They crashed not far from the airport, and the elderly driver was ejected from the vehicle.

RCMP said the suspect continued to drive the vehicle until it broke down "a short distance away," where officers found him and arrested him.

Meier is now facing charges of robbery, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, assault and driving while prohibited, Prince George RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said.

She added that he remains in custody until his next court appearance.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The passenger wasn't seriously injured.