Man destroys Victoria woman’s tent, attacks her with hammer

A man suspected of destroying a woman’s tent and assaulting her with a hammer was arrested by Victoria police Monday.

At 9:45 a.m., officers were called to Irving Park in the 200-block of Menzies Street for a report of a loud argument. While on route, officers learned that the argument had escalated and the man had reportedly destroyed the woman’s tent with a baseball bat and then assaulted her with a hammer.

Police located a suspect and arrested him without further incident. A woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

The suspect is a 48-year-old man with a lengthy criminal history of more than 50 convictions. He was transported to cells and faces recommended charges of assault with a weapon, breach of probation and breach of a release order.

Police don’t believe the incident was related to intimate partner violence, but it remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

