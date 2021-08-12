Suspect in apartment mail thefts arrested in Saanich

45-year-old Nanaimo man faces break and enter, possession of stolen property charges

A Nanaimo man has been arrested in connection to a string of mail thefts from Greater Victoria apartment complexes. (Black Press Media file photo)

One suspect linked to mail thefts from eight different apartment complexes over the past month has been identified.

Over the course of several weeks, beginning July 4, mailboxes located in lobbies and common areas of those Greater Victoria buildings were broken into. Images from surveillance tapes were released to the public in hopes of identifying a suspect.

A witness saw someone resembling the suspect on Aug. 6 at Uptown and called police.

A member of the Saanich Police Department located the man and arrested the suspect.

The 45-year-old Nanaimo man has a criminal history of similar offenses, according to police.

Police said items found after the arrest were likely used to collect personal information that would later be used to steal identities and commit fraud.

The man was later released with conditions and a court date and faces charges relating to possession of stolen property and break and enter.

