Suspect in B.C. fire attack still at large one year later

Kalid Yimmer charged with attempted murder on June 26, he's believed to have ties to Toronto, Calgary

Kalid Yimer, charged with attempted murder for allegedly setting a man on fire in Surrey in August 2024, is described as five-foot-six, with dark hair, brown eyes, and a medium build.

Nearly a year after a man was allegedly set on fire in an attack in Surrey, the man wanted in connection with the assault has been charged – but he is still on the run.

Kalid Yimer was charged with attempted murder on June 26, 2025. There are no court appearances scheduled, as he is still wanted on outstanding warrants from B.C. and Alberta.

The B.C. warrant is in connection with an attempted murder charge stemming from an Aug. 2, 2024 assault. Global News is reporting that Yimer also has a warrant for his arrest in Alberta, after failing to appear in court in connection with assault charges.

On Aug. 2, 2024, police in Surrey responded to a call of a serious assault at a business in the 10200 block of City Parkway in Whalley, involving a suspect who "allegedly assaulted the victim by throwing an accelerant on his body and proceeded to light him on fire."

The assailant then stole a vehicle and fled the scene. The stolen vehicle, a white Mini Cooper, was later discovered.

Witness Jessica Vesper said she was inside the business when the victim ran from the back of the store.

“His entire body was doused in fire,” Vesper said.

Members of the local Muslim community identified Rahat Rao as the victim. Rao suffered serious burns and was taken to hospital, police said. In a Facebook Live, Asad Gondal, president of the B.C. Muslim Association and a friend of Rao, described the Pakistani-Canadian business owner as a hardworking, good-hearted person who was involved in the community and dedicated to his faith.

In a recent news release, Surrey Police said investigators are still working to determine a motive but that they "do not believe this to be an attack motivated by either religious or political ideology."

Anyone with information about Yimer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502 and quote file 24-113412 (SU) or to call 9-1-1 if you see him.

He is known to work in day labour jobs and is believed to be in the Lower Mainland, but he also has ties to Toronto and Calgary.