Suspect in B.C. triple murder case still sought by police, 27 years on

Kevin Louis Vermette, now 70, believed to be behind 1997 Kitimat killings
Staff Black Press Media
Kevin Louis Vermette, 70, is wanted Canada-wide as a suspect in the 1997 triple murder of three young people in Kitimat, B.C. (Images courtesy of B.C. RCMP)

Almost 27 years after three young men were murdered in a northern B.C. community, police are still searching for their alleged killer.

B.C. RCMP renewed their call to find Kevin Louis Vermette, in a news release on Sunday (May 19).

Vermette, 70, is believed to be behind a July 12, 1997 triple murder case in Kitimat. He’s alleged to have killed three young men and attempted to murder a fourth, before fleeing town.

Police released an old photo of Vermette as well as a sketch showing how he may have aged.

He’s described as a 70-year-old Caucasian man with brown hair and blue eyes. He’s thought to be about 161 lbs and 5’9” tall. Vermette has a tattoo of a cat on his upper right arm with the word “Lucky” and separate tattoos of a coyote and a moon and a dagger through a red rose on his left arm. He also wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Vermette is asked to contact Kitimat RCMP at 250-632-7111.

