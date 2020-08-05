Suspect in custody after early morning break and enter at downtown Victoria business

A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after a break-in at a downtown Victoria business.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, Victoria police received a report that a woman had broken the window of a Johnson Street business and was stealing merchandise from the store.

Police arrived quickly and used a description of the suspect to locate her leaving the area in possession of stolen items. She was taken into custody without incident.

VicPD is recommending break and enter charges and notes that she was also arrested on an outstanding unendorsed warrant for failing to comply with the conditions of her probation.

