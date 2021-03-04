The intersection of Melrose Street and Third Avenue. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The intersection of Melrose Street and Third Avenue. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Suspect in custody after two pedestrians struck in Port Alberni hit and run

RCMP asking for video footage, credit witnesses for quick arrest

Police have a suspect in custody after a hit and run involving two pedestrians in Port Alberni.

On March 3, at approximately 9:35 p.m., Port Alberni RCMP received a report of a vehicle collision involving two pedestrians near the intersection of Third Avenue and Melrose Street. According to reports, the suspect vehicle involved had fled the scene.

Officers attended and found two people, each suffering from injuries and being treated by local fire and BC Ambulance personnel. Both victims were examined by medical personnel and none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, according to RCMP.

Witnesses to the collision gave details and a vehicle description to the investigators and patrols for the suspect vehicle began immediately. A suspect vehicle and driver were later located within Port Alberni.

The suspect has been taken into custody. The suspect’s relationship to the victims, as well as the possibility of impairment, is being investigated. No charges have been laid at this time.

“The cooperation of the witnesses to provide care to the victims and information to investigators has been instrumental to advance this investigation,” said Sgt. Peter Dionne of the Port Alberni RCMP. “If there are any witnesses to this incident that have not been interviewed, please contact the police.”

Port Alberni RCMP are asking anyone with surveillance or dash cam footage—either before, during or after the collision—to please contact the detachment at 250-723-2424.

motor vehicle crashPORT ALBERNIRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials
Next story
Comox Valley RCMP raid Courtenay problem house, several arrests made

Just Posted

Crews deal with a rock slide on the Malahat section of Highway 1 in 2017. (Black Press Media file photo)
Rock work closes Highway 1 in Langford for spurts

Friday closures could delay drivers up to 20 minutes

Crews disassemble the iconic red and white KFC bucket from a sign on Goldstream Avenue. (Photo courtesy of Mark Schoor)
Iconic KFC bucket removed from Goldstream Avenue

Popular fast-food chain closes Langford location

One person is dead after a camper van caught fire Thursday morning in Victoria's Beacon Hill Park. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
UPDATED: One person dead after vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park

Investigation into Victoria death in early stages

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Sentimental bonsai trees stolen from grandfather’s Saanich property

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

Sidney staff have cleaned up unknown number of screws dumped along Resthaven Drive. (Black Press Media File)
Sidney gives all clear after screws end up on road

Screws dumped on Resthaven Drive

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: How’s your butter?

Recent reports have some Canadians giving a second look to one of… Continue reading

The intersection of Melrose Street and Third Avenue. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Suspect in custody after two pedestrians struck in Port Alberni hit and run

RCMP asking for video footage, credit witnesses for quick arrest

Ravi Kahlon is shown in Surrey, B.C. on Monday, May 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. eases requirements, extends deadline for small business recovery grants

Businesses must now show a 30 per cent drop in revenue in any one month compared to the year before

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

Comox Valley RCMP had access to 20 Street blocked off between Cousins and Choquette avenues as they conducted a raid of a house on the block. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Valley RCMP raid Courtenay problem house, several arrests made

Comox Valley RCMP conducted a raid of a problem house on 20th… Continue reading

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

Most Read