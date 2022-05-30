Suspect in manure-dumping at Horgan’s Langford office turns himself in

Richard Demontigny outside Premier John Horgan’s Langford constituency office where he’d expected to turn himself in. Nobody was there. Demontigny later turned himself into the West Shore RCMP office. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)Richard Demontigny outside Premier John Horgan’s Langford constituency office where he’d expected to turn himself in. Nobody was there. Demontigny later turned himself into the West Shore RCMP office. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
West Shore RCMP released photos, taken from seucrity camera footage, of the suspects who dumped the manure outside the premier’s Langford office. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)West Shore RCMP released photos, taken from seucrity camera footage, of the suspects who dumped the manure outside the premier’s Langford office. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

One of the suspects who dumped manure on the front steps of Premier John Horgan’s local Langford office last week has since turned himself into police.

On Wednesday (May 25), five bags of stinky animal droppings were left by members of the activist group Save Old Growth – who claimed responsibility for the move as a way to protest of the continued logging of old-growth forests.

West Shore RCMP were looking for five people involved, releasing security footage of the incident shortly after.

On Monday, Richard Demontigny arrived at Horgan’s MLA office to turn himself in, where the group anticipated he would have been arrested.

However, no one was at the office, so he went on to the RCMP detachment.

“I expected to be arrested last week when we did it but there was no police around,” Demontigny told Goldstream News Gazette.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

John HorganLangford

Previous story
Overrepresentation of Indigenous women in custody reaches historic levels in B.C.

Just Posted

The Churchmouse Books summer sale is June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1701 Elgin Rd. in Oak Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Hot dogs, pulled pork sliders augment page-turners at Oak Bay book sale

Richard Demontigny outside Premier John Horgan’s Langford constituency office where he’d expected to turn himself in. Nobody was there. Demontigny later turned himself into the West Shore RCMP office. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Suspect in manure-dumping at Horgan’s Langford office turns himself in

The aftermath of a Friday fire at a North Saanich-based shipping and receiving business that started in the afternoon with crews remaining on scene until midnight. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Fire destroys trailer at North Saanich shipping and receiving business; under investigation

Attorney General David Eby on May 30, 2022, in Victoria at the announcement of the redevelopment of Michigan Square. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
97-unit affordable housing facility to replace damaged Michigan Square in Victoria