Suspect in Ontario hail of bullets arrested peacefully on Vancouver Island

Malcolm Davis is believed to have been involved in a May shooting

The Saanich Police Department says they have apprehended a man wanted on a Canadawide warrant in connection with a May shooting incident in Hamilton, Ont.

Malcolm Davis, who was considered armed and dangerous, was located and arrested without incident by Saanich Police’s Street Crime Unit near the intersection of Quadra Street and Cloverdale Avenue.

The Hamilton Police Service says on May 13 witnesses reported that several individuals exchanged gunfire near Kinrade Avenue, and bullets were found in buildings, vehicles, garages, and on roadways. A vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was located abandoned in the area, and police believe Davis was responsible for driving the vehicle and returning fire during the exchange.

"Investigators received information that Davis may have made his way to Western Canada and had been living in Saanich. The Saanich Police Department (was) advised by Hamilton Police Service and investigated," noted a release from Hamilton police. "On Aug. 13, [Saanich police] contacted HPS to advise Davis had been located and arrested on the outstanding warrant. Investigators from the HPS Fugitive Apprehension Team returned Davis to Hamilton on Aug. 16."

Davis is facing charges of discharge with intent, reckless discharge of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of possession of an unauthorized firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, two counts of failure to stop after an accident, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order.