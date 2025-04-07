 Skip to content
Suspect in Vancouver Amber Alert re-arrested, charged with assaulting police

Suspect restricted from going to any Children and Family Development Ministry office in B.C.
Black Press Media Staff
Vancouver Police patch.

The man who was arrested in connection with an Amber Alert in Vancouver in March was re-arrested and charged after he returned to the scene of the alleged child abduction. 

Officers were called to the West Coast Family Centre on April 4, around 9 a.m., after reports that the suspect in the previous alleged kidnapping was breaching release conditions imposed on March 13 in connection with the Amber Alert, according to a release from Vancouver police Monday (April 7).

Police said the suspect was in the company of three other adults and several children on Friday and the "group appeared to be engaged in a protest."

Sgt. Steve Addison said that as police were taking the suspect into custody, he allegedly resisted the arrest and assaulted one officer. The suspect, 39-year-old Davis Lim, was taken to jail and charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a Vancouver police officer.

He was later released by the court.

Police said Lim's current bail conditions restrict him from going to any Children and Family Development Ministry office in B.C.

