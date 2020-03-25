Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help identifying a male suspect who leaped out of a second-floor window after allegedly breaking into a daycare. (Photos submitted)

Suspect leaps from second-storey window after alleged break-in at Nanaimo daycare

Staff at Jolly Giant Childcare manage to snap picture of suspect in flight

Police in Nanaimo are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who leaped from a second-storey window during an alleged break-and-enter at a daycare.

The incident happened at about at 8 a.m. Monday at the Jolly Giant Childcare, located on Dufferin Crescent. The daycare was not open at the time of the incident.

According to police, the caretaker and an employee were in the process of opening up when they noticed the cash box had been moved. At the same time they heard a noise coming from the second floor. Moments later, they witnessed a male suspect jump out of a window and run away. The caretaker managed to snap a picture of the suspect before he fled.

Officers attended the scene but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person in the photo is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

