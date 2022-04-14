Suspect makes clean getaway with vacuum cleaner stolen from Nanaimo store

Nanaimo RCMP hope public can help identify alleged shoplifter who was caught on camera

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify a shoplifter who allegedly stole a vacuum cleaner and made a run for it last week.

The vacuum cleaner was stolen from Lowe’s home improvement store Thursday, April 7.

According to an RCMP press release, police were called about 7 p.m. after an employee witnessed an unknown person run from the store without paying for the appliance, described as a Hoover Impulse vacuum cleaner.

One of the store’s employees followed the suspect from a safe distance before eventually losing sight of him in the Rutherford Road area.

The suspect is described as a 35- to 45-year-old man with a beard. He was wearing dark-coloured clothing at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the vacuum theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-11748.

