Suspect seen throwing dog 'like a football' and stuffing it in a bag in Nanaimo

Incident reported Feb. 12 on Aulds Road

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly threw a small dog, then stuffed it in a bag and punched it multiple times.

According to a press release, a witness called police Wednesday, Feb. 12, at about noon, after watching a man beat a small brown dog in the 6500 block of Aulds Road. The witness allegedly saw the suspect pick up the dog and toss it “like a football” across the road, put it into a shopping bag, and then punch it several times. When the witness confronted the man, he threatened her, so she stepped away and called authorities.

Animal control and police were on the scene within minutes, but could not locate the suspect, who was described as thin and wearing a black puffy jacket with a fur-rimmed hood, jeans and brown boots. The dog was small and brown and resembled a Chihuahua.

“Please do not approach this man,” said Const. Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release. “We want to find the dog, but don’t want anyone getting hurt.”

The police are requesting anyone who has information about the suspect or the dog to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and reference file No. 2025-4134.