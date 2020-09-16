Suspect sought after $1,500 in tools taken from Langford Lowe’s

The West Shore RCMP is investigating a reported tool theft from the Langford Lowe’s location.
On Aug. 14, a male suspect walked out of the store, located at 850 Langford Pkwy., without paying for two separate five-piece Dewalt tool kits, worth a combined total of over $1,500.
The suspect is described as an adult man with tanned skin. He was wearing a white T-shirt with blue jeans, a camo baseball cap and had black rimmed glasses. The man has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm and some tattoos on his right forearm and bicep/tricep area.
The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s non-emergency line at 250-474-2264, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
