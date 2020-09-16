Suspect sought after $1,500 in tools taken from Langford Lowe’s

The West Shore RCMP is asking the public for help in identifying this suspect after more than $1,500 worth of tools were taken from the Langford Lowe’s location. (West Shore RCMP handout)

West Shore RCMP asking for public’s help in identifying this man

The West Shore RCMP is investigating a reported tool theft from the Langford Lowe’s location.

On Aug. 14, a male suspect walked out of the store, located at 850 Langford Pkwy., without paying for two separate five-piece Dewalt tool kits, worth a combined total of over $1,500.

The suspect is described as an adult man with tanned skin. He was wearing a white T-shirt with blue jeans, a camo baseball cap and had black rimmed glasses. The man has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm and some tattoos on his right forearm and bicep/tricep area.

The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s non-emergency line at 250-474-2264, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Westshore RCMP