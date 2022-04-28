(Black Press Media file photo)

Suspect sought after daylight attempted mugging in Victoria

Woman remembers being on the ground while man attempted to steal her purse

Victoria police are looking for a suspect after a daylight attempted robbery in downtown Victoria.

A woman walking in the 2000-block of Douglas Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. on April 19, reported she was approached by an unknown man. The next thing she remembers is laying on the ground while the man attempted to steal her purse, according to a statement from the Victoria Police Department. The woman screamed and the man fled on foot.

She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect. He is described as a 30 to 50-year-old Caucasian man, 5’8” with a slim build and dark brown and grey hair. He was wearing a hooded sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

