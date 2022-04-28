Suspect sought after daylight attempted mugging in Victoria

Woman remembers being on the ground while man attempted to steal her purse

Victoria police are looking for a suspect after a daylight attempted robbery in downtown Victoria.

A woman walking in the 2000-block of Douglas Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. on April 19, reported she was approached by an unknown man. The next thing she remembers is laying on the ground while the man attempted to steal her purse, according to a statement from the Victoria Police Department. The woman screamed and the man fled on foot.

She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect. He is described as a 30 to 50-year-old Caucasian man, 5’8” with a slim build and dark brown and grey hair. He was wearing a hooded sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Tens of millions worth of art seized from Oak Bay dealer in fraud investigation

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Police Department