Suspect sought following multiple thefts from Saanich liquor store

Investigators are trying to identify at least one suspect in connection to multiple thefts from a local liquor store in Saanich over the summer.

The suspect is believed to have been part of a group that entered a liquor store in the 3200-block of Shelbourne Street on four separate occasions beginning in late June, according to a police report.

CCTV shows a suspect stealing one, and sometimes two bottles of liquor at a time, from the shelves before running out of the store.

During one of these occasions in July, store staff tried to stop the theft but an employee was assaulted in the process. On another occasion, the suspect attempted to use bear spray against an employee but was unsuccessful.

Saanich police have provided photos of the suspect in an effort to identify her and any other individuals from the group who may be involved in the thefts. Eleven bottles of liquor in total were stolen from the store.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect or with information on these thefts is asked to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

To make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

