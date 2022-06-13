Victoria police say an unknown man asked two students to accompany him to his car on Monday afternoon outside Sir James Douglas elementary in Fairfield. (Greater Victoria School District)

Victoria police say an unknown man asked two students to accompany him to his car on Monday afternoon outside Sir James Douglas elementary in Fairfield. (Greater Victoria School District)

Suspect sought in possible child luring incident near Victoria school

Man reportedly asked 2 students to accompany him to his vehicle Monday afternoon

Victoria police are following up after a suspicious incident was reported at Sir James Douglas elementary school in Fairfield on Monday afternoon.

VicPD officers responded to a call from the school around 12:45 p.m. Two students had reported being asked by an unknown man near Fairfield Road and Moss Street to accompany them to his vehicle so they could complete their homework. The students refused and went straight to a staff member, who called police immediately.

The man is described as Caucasian, approximately 40 years old with “scruffy” facial hair. At the time he was wearing a black jacket over a red hooded sweater, blue and yellow plaid pants, and sandals with red and yellow mismatched socks. No vehicle description was obtained.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or observed someone matching this description to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Four arrested after demonstrators block highway in North Saanich

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SchoolsVicPD

Previous story
Final week to offer input on Saanich draft annual report
Next story
B.C. woman starts 5,900 km bike trek across Canada in honour of sister lost to ovarian cancer

Just Posted

Willows Grade 5 students in the Greater Victoria School District strings program rally in spring 2021 against cuts to program funding for the next school year. The board of education accepted a donation to save the program for next year. (Ian Sharpe photo)
Donation saves orchestral strings program in Greater Victoria schools

Victoria police say an unknown man asked two students to accompany him to his car on Monday afternoon outside Sir James Douglas elementary in Fairfield. (Greater Victoria School District)
Suspect sought in possible child luring incident near Victoria school

Vancouver Island’s kelp forests have responded in a variety of ways, according to research out of the University of Victoria. Unsplash/contributed photo
B.C. kelp is in hot water, but science may help save our underwater rainforests

A trimaran sailing vessel capsized in the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Monday, June 13. (USCG Pacific Northwest/Twitter)
VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues four people on route to Victoria in race to Alaska