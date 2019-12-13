A surveillance image of a suspect stealing cosmetic contact lenses from a party supply store in Nanaimo on Thursday. (Photo submitted)

Suspect steals 150 pairs of cosmetic contacts from Nanaimo party supply store

Incident happened at Pattie’s Party Palace on Rutherford Road on Thursday

Police are asking the public to help identify a man alleged to have stolen 150 pairs of cosmetic eye lenses from a north Nanaimo party supply store last night.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the theft took place at Pattie’s Party Palace at 5:50 p.m. Thursday when a man allegedly entered the Rutherford Road store and “immediately went to the display case containing approximately 350 pairs of eye lenses.” He broke the case in half and in the process, took half with him and was last seen running through the parking lot.

The suspect is described as being a white man with a medium build and height wearing a dark jacket, jeans and dark hat with a logo on front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 quoting file No. #2019-49414.

For past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Nanaimo mechanical engineer writes thief tracking program

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: VIU student dies, another injured in car crash on Nanaimo Lakes Road

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Previous story
B.C. driver has car impounded for speeding to church
Next story
Sewer rates rise for Saanich residents in 2020

Just Posted

Sentencing for Oak Bay father who murdered daughters starts Monday in Victoria

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Andrew Berry’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

SD61 asks public for input on Vic High renovations

Renovations, upgrades scheduled to begin in August 2020

Victoria restaurant gets one-year extension after facing renoviction

Pluto’s Restaurant set to stay at its Cook Street location until March 2021

Sewer rates rise for Saanich residents in 2020

Higher water, and garbage rates also approved by council

Free fun in Victoria this weekend includes skating, photos with Santa

Skate at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Friday, photos with Santa Saturday

Fashion Fridays: A masterclass on H&M knitwear

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Suspect steals 150 pairs of cosmetic contacts from Nanaimo party supply store

Incident happened at Pattie’s Party Palace on Rutherford Road on Thursday

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

B.C. driver has car impounded for speeding to church

The driver, who said he was late to church, was clocked travelling 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone

Cranbrook man calls for ban after dog caught in leg hold trap

Black Lab loses teeth after biting at trap in pain and panic

B.C. Crown corporation immune from taxation, but may still have to pay GST: court

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation may still be on hook for GPS payments

‘He was good for the West:’ Sadness, surprise in Saskatchewan over Scheer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his predecessor, Brad Wall, both thanked Andrew Scheer

Travellers know little about air-passenger rights, Canadian poll suggests

The first set of passenger-rights rules landed in mid-July and the rest this weekend

Most Read