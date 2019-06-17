Suspect steals jewelry and ice cream bars in Oak Bay break and enter

Police have received 179 abandoned 911 calls since the beginning of the year. If you misdial, police ask that you do not hang up; stay on the line and let the 911 operators know that you are okay so they do not have to spend time trying to call you back. (Black Press File Photo)

A robber in Oak Bay had a taste for ice cream bars and jewelry at a break in on June 11 in the 2300 block of Dunlevy Street. Police say the point of entry is unknown and the matter is still under investigation. They are asking anyone with information on this crime to call the police.

On the same day, Oak Bay police attended the 1,500 block of Wilmot Place for reports of a bicylce theft. The suspect cut the lock on a storage locker and stole a black Marin Muirwoods 29er along with a black panier bag and Bem helmet. A U-Bicycle helmet was left in its place and an older model Norco bike was located near by. No suspects have been identified and anyone with information is asked to call the police.

An Oak Bay resident fell prey to a Visa scam on June 12. According to police the suspect identified themselves as Visa security and advised the resident there has been a breach to their account and requested the resident buy some sort of gift cards — in this case it was Google Play cards — to have the charge dealt with and reimbursed. The resident was then advised to give the suspect the numbers on the back of the card resulting in a $2,000 loss. Police are reminding people credit card companies would not ask you to buy gift cards to fix a breach with an account.

Two bikes were stolen from a yard overnight on June 13 in the 1,000 block of Island Road. The bikes are a lime green Norco female hybrid/urban bike along with a bright orange man’s specialized drop handle road bike. No suspects have been identified and anyone with information is asked to call the police.

A truck parked in the 2,500 block of Windsor Road was left unlocked overnight with a black bag of miscellaneous items reported stolen on June 13. The same day police received a call of a suspicious male climbing down from a second story of a house under construction. The man was subsequently stopped, identified and cleared of suspicion. Police want to thank the community for being diligent in reporting suspicious activity.

Another car left unlocked overnight had a sleeping bag and a homemade earthquake kit reported stolen on June 14 in the 700 block of Falkland Road.

On June 15 police stopped a vehicle at 9:30 a.m. and issued a 24-hour suspension. Police are reminding drivers if you go out for some heavy celebrating you may still be affected by the alcohol into the next day.

Police have received 179 abandoned 911 calls since the beginning of the year. If you misdial, police ask that you do not hang up; stay on the line and let the 911 operators know that you are okay so they do not spend time trying to call back.