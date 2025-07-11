Suspect throws water at youth as distraction to steal bike in Nanaimo

Incident happened outside McDonald's on Bowen Road on July 4

A suspect threw water at a youth as a distraction to steal another youth's bike in an incident outside the McDonald's restaurant on Bowen Road on July 4. (Image submitted)

1 / 1 A suspect threw water at a youth as a distraction to steal another youth's bike in an incident outside the McDonald's restaurant on Bowen Road on July 4. (Image submitted) Advertisement

Nanaimo RCMP are looking to identify a man who is alleged to have thrown a cup of water at a youth while stealing another youth's bike.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. on July 4 outside the McDonald's on Bowen Road. According to a press release, the suspect approached two youths outside the restaurant, threw a cup of water at one of them, then rode away on the other's bike. A video captured the encounter.

While the youths allegedly chased the subject a short distance, RCMP said they stopped after the suspect uttered threats. He was last seen heading toward Dufferin Crescent.

"Officers carried out extensive patrols for the bike and suspect but were unable to locate them," the release noted.

The bike was found three days later and returned to the owner, but the suspect remains unidentified.

The suspect is described as a 40-45-year-old man with a medium build and a goatee. He was wearing a black t-shirt with 'Honda' on the front, a dark-coloured baseball cap and blue jeans.

The video can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=5DAMRGfO7j4&t=2s.

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect, they're asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and reference file No. 2025-20616.