Suspect treated for gunshot wounds, B.C. police watchdog investigating

Individual was taken to hospital after being pursued by Penticton police following traffic stop

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. has been requested after a shooting that involved an RCMP officer led to one person being taken to hospital in Penticton.

The incident occurred on Saturday, March 15. Shortly after 4 p.m., Penticton RCMP attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an alleged suspect after reports of the individual being in possession of a firearm.

Upon police stopping the vehicle near Green Mountain Road and Sumac Court intersection, the suspect ran from the vehicle, which led to an interaction with police.

During the interaction, an officer discharged their firearm. The suspect was then taken to the hospital to treat gunshot injuries.

The IIO is now investigating to determine whether the police actions were necessary and if they are linked to the man's injuries.

All future aspects and circumstances of the incident is now under the IIO, and police will release no further information.

More information can be found at iiobc.ca.