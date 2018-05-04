Suspect wanted in connection to West Shore property crimes

The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying this man, who allegedly committed several property-related offences on the West Shore last month. (Photo courtesy of the West Shore RCMP)

The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly committed several property-related crimes last month on the West Shore.

The suspect was last seen near Jacklin and Sooke roads on April 28 at around 2 p.m. He was wearing a distinctive white motocross style helmet.

If you have any information about this individual or any crimes he may have committed, please call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

