(Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Suspect wanted in Saanich liquor store thefts

Police say the same man is suspected to have committed multiple thefts

Saanich Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on camera stuffing a liquor bottle into his shorts.

They say the alleged theft took place Sept. 17 from a liquor store in the 1600-block of McKenzie Ave and this isn’t the first time.

This same person is also suspected to have committed various other seperate thefts from the same location in the past, according to police.

Anyone with information is aksed to contact 1-800-222-8477.

